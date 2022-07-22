CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many of us have our fast food favorites, such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and so on. But which chain is most-Googled in West Virginia, and why?

Chick-fil-A is the top-searched fast food chain in West Virginia and its neighboring states, according to My Telescope, a market intelligence and search startup.

Chick-fil-A earned a top spot in 27 out of 50 U.S. states, including West Virginia and its neighbors, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

My Telescope also notes that Chick-fil-A had high search traffic in blue states like California and Massachusetts despite the chain’s previous controversial stances regarding the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, My Telescope says the chain’s growth is happening rapidly in these states.

To get the results, My Telescope measured how the top fast food restaurants for each state rank based on Google search volume when users look up a chain’s statewide locations. This is also known as “Share of Search,” which calculates the comparable interest for one search term with a specified group of other search terms.

In other words, West Virginians are most-searching Chick-fil-A because they want to know where the chain’s local franchises are.

According to Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope, “Share of Search” gives an accurate look into what people in the area searching on Google, and therefore, the data can be helpful for local Chick-fil-A franchise owners.

“Share of Search measures search data combined with sentiment analysis to give a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand,” Rodrigo said. ” … When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they’re going to buy.”

