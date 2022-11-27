(DC News Now) — Power outages affect many of us — and one of many appliances that are impacted is the refrigerator. How can you keep your food safe in the case of an outage?

The CDC said that a good everyday practice you can do before a power outage may strike is to keep thermometers in your fridge and freezer. Refrigerators should be at 40°F or below, and freezers should be at 0°F or below.

You can also prepare by keeping frozen containers of water and gel packs handy.

During an outage, you want to keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Food in the refrigerator will stay safe for four hours, and food in a full freezer will stay safe for 48 hours (24 hours in a half-full freezer).

If the outage has lasted for more than four hours, the CDC said that the best practice is to put refrigerated perishable foods in a cooler with ice or another cold source.

After your power is back, the CDC said to throw out any perishable food in your refrigerator (such as meat, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk or leftovers) that had gone for more than four hours without power. Anything that looks or smells weird or has an odd texture should be thrown out as well.

You can also check the temperatures of foods that had been kept. Anything with a temperature above 40° should be thrown out. Anything that still has ice crystals or is below that 40° mark can be refrozen or cooked.

You should never taste anything to see if it’s safe to eat. “When in doubt, throw it out,” the CDC says!