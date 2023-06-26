WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Severe weather and other factors can all contribute to power outages. What can you do to prepare, and what should you do during an outage?

If you’re anticipating power outages in your area, it’s important to make sure you have a way to receive alerts. You can sign up for text alerts from your power company.

You should also make sure your devices are charged. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) said in a tweet that severe weather can escalate quickly — and to make sure your phones and other electronic devices are charged before a storm hits. If you have power banks, make sure those are charged as well.

Ready D.C. said that you can also buy ice or freeze water in plastic containers before bad weather to help keep food cold.

During an outage, MCFRS officials said to use flashlights, not candles, as emergency lighting to help avoid fire hazards.

Ready D.C. also said to keep your fridge and freezer closed to keep your food from spoiling.

You should also unplug appliances — if there are any power surges, it could damage computers and other things that are plugged in.

If you’re experiencing a power outage, here is how to report it to different providers in the DMV: