WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The time to fall back is upon us, with most of the country getting ready to return to standard time.

This year, the day to roll clocks back an hour falls on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. The official time for the change is 2 a.m.

The process brings an end to daylight saving time, which is supposed to more accurately reflect the actual daylight hours of the day. (In order to accomplish that, we spring forward an hour. This year, we did that on March 12.)

The practice has followed us since the early 1900s when it was introduced as a wartime measure during World War I. It was repealed in 1919, then brought back in 1942 during World War II. Congress later passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966 to make the bi-annual changing of the clocks the norm.

Ever since then, we’ve had a strange history of grappling with it. Federal lawmakers long have wanted to get rid of the process.

The National Conference of State Legislatures said in 2023 alone, lawmakers in nearly 30 states have tried to put an end to daylight saving time. Most failed or stalled.