WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — June is Pride Month, which not only commemorates the struggle for civil rights and the pursuit of equal justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and asexual people but acknowledges the countless contributions that members of the LGBTQIA+ community have made to culture and society, as a whole.

There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate Pride in the DMV. We put together a list of just some of the events taking place in the District, Virginia, and Maryland.

D.C.

DC Bike Party’s 6th Annual Pride Ride

DC Bike Party is celebrating Pride by hosting its 6th Annual Pride Ride.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m., in Dupont Circle and organizers are encouraging everyone to wear colors of the rainbow, glitter, hearts, and stars.

The bike ride will start at 8:00 p.m.

Capital Pride Alliance Pride Parade

Capital Pride is hosting its annual Pride Parade which will be taking place Saturday, June 10, between 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Logan and Dupont Circle Neighborhoods.

Preparations begin at 15th Street NW, between 11:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The parade will start at 3 p.m.

The Block Party will feature vendors, food trucks, and a beverage garden for those ages 21 and older. The location is between P and Q Streets NW, intersecting with 17th St. NW.

Capital Pride also will host a Famly Zone at Stead Park for a day of family fun and games, cooking demonstrations, crafts, and a drag story hour.

Washington Blade Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show

The Washington Blade, in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf, will be hosting the 4th Annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show during DC Pride Weekend on June 10 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. People will enjoy music from DJs, dancing, and other entertainment, as well.

VIRGINIA

5th Annual Alexandria Pride

The Alexandria LGBTQ+ Task Force is inviting the community to kick off Pride Month with the 5th Annual Alexandria Pride being held at the Charles Houston Recreation Center.

The community will be able to enjoy music, food, make some art, and learn about inclusive services for LGBTQ+ community members in Alexandria.

Free and confidential HIV testing will be available at the event.

Arlington Pride Festival

The Arlington Pride Festival is back for its second year, and organizers expanded it to an entire weekend of celebration.

The festival kicks off Friday, June 23 with the inaugural Miss Arlington Pride Pageant in the Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport. Saturday, the festival will head to Rosslyn Gateway Park followed by an after party.

On Sunday, the festival features the Arlington Pride Drag Brunch.

Fairfax County Virginia LGBTQIA+

The Fairfax County Public Library is celebrating the stories and lives of those in the LGBTQIA+ community. The library is hosting six events throughout the month of June to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people. The event includes will have arts and crafts, movie screenings, educational segments, and book clubs.

MARYLAND

Rockville Pride

Rockville is celebrating the 7th Annual Rockville Pride at the Rockville Town Square on Saturday, June 24. The event will feature live performances, information booths, dialogues, and children’s activities.

Prince George’s County Inaugural Pride Walk

Prince George’s County will hold its first-ever Pride event at National Harbor. The event will consist of a walk through the harbor, followed by a finish-line party. There will be live music and other activities.

Frederick Pride

The Frederick Center will be hosting Frederick Pride on Saturday, June 24 at Carroll Creek Linear Park.