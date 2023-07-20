WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday.

The U.S. team opens up play against Vietnam on Friday, and the U.S. is trying to do something that’s never been done before — win three consecutive world cup titles.

You can tune in without making a trip across the world to watch it in Australia and New Zealand.

In September of 2022, the D.C. Council passed legislation that allowed bars to stay open for 24 hours during the World Cup.

The Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration listed the following locations as establishments that applied for extended hours for the 2023 Women’s World Cup:

Abigail Room

Afro Lounge

Allure Lounge

Ambassador Restaurant

Anania Market Wine & Spirits

Anejo Bar & Grill

as you are.

Aslin Beer Company

Astro Beer Hall

Atlas Brew Works

Barcode

Boulevard Lounge

Bravo Bravo

Bulldog

Cafe Citron

Cafe Saint-Ex

Camelot

Chacho Spirits

Champion Kitchen

Cloakroom/Over Under

Cloud Restaurant & Lounge Sports Bar

Club Timehri

Culture / Vera

Deset Ethiopian Restaurant

DNA Lounge

Don Juan Restaurant & Carryout

Echostage

Entice Lounge

Flair Restaurant & Lounge

Franklin Hall

Georgetown Inn West End / Casta’s Rum Bar

Green Lantern / Tool Shed

Heist

Hook Hall

Hyatt Place DC

Illusion Bar and Lounge

Ivy and Coney

Jake’s Tavern

Johnny Pistolas

Kezira Lounge

Kidist Lounge

Koi

Kraken Kourts & Skates

Living Room

Mama ‘San/Harlot

Mission Navy Yard

Moi Moi Restaurant

Number Nine

O2 Lounge

PlayDC Restaurant & Lounge

Posh Lounge

Power Night Club / Lounge / Restaurant

Premier Lounge

Privilege

Provision No. 14

Public Bar

Pure Nightclub & Lounge

Right Spot

Romain’s Table / The Diner

Rosebar

Royal Sands Social Club

Sachi Nightclub

Saint Yves

Salazar

Sauf Haus

SAX

Secret Lounge

Shanklin Hall

Shaws Tavern

Signature Lounge

Skylit Lounge

Space DC

Tap99

The Bullpen

The Good Guys Restaurant

The Groove Lounge

The House

The Midlands

The Town Tavern

Tight Five Pub

Tokyo Pearl

Toro Bar

Trade

Trusty’s Bar

Tsehay Restaurant and Bar

Twelve After Twelve

Union Pub

Vip Lounge

Vision Lounge

Walters

Whitfield Entertainment Group Studios, Inc.

Whitlow’s

Wunder Garten

These extended hours stretch from July 20 to 4 a.m. on August 20. There will be a two-hour pause on alcohol sales from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

If you’re planning on heading to one of these places, you should call ahead to confirm their hours before you set out.