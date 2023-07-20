WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday.
The U.S. team opens up play against Vietnam on Friday, and the U.S. is trying to do something that’s never been done before — win three consecutive world cup titles.
You can tune in without making a trip across the world to watch it in Australia and New Zealand.
In September of 2022, the D.C. Council passed legislation that allowed bars to stay open for 24 hours during the World Cup.
The Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration listed the following locations as establishments that applied for extended hours for the 2023 Women’s World Cup:
- Abigail Room
- Afro Lounge
- Allure Lounge
- Ambassador Restaurant
- Anania Market Wine & Spirits
- Anejo Bar & Grill
- as you are.
- Aslin Beer Company
- Astro Beer Hall
- Atlas Brew Works
- Barcode
- Boulevard Lounge
- Bravo Bravo
- Bulldog
- Cafe Citron
- Cafe Saint-Ex
- Camelot
- Chacho Spirits
- Champion Kitchen
- Cloakroom/Over Under
- Cloud Restaurant & Lounge Sports Bar
- Club Timehri
- Culture / Vera
- Deset Ethiopian Restaurant
- DNA Lounge
- Don Juan Restaurant & Carryout
- Echostage
- Entice Lounge
- Flair Restaurant & Lounge
- Franklin Hall
- Georgetown Inn West End / Casta’s Rum Bar
- Green Lantern / Tool Shed
- Heist
- Hook Hall
- Hyatt Place DC
- Illusion Bar and Lounge
- Ivy and Coney
- Jake’s Tavern
- Johnny Pistolas
- Kezira Lounge
- Kidist Lounge
- Koi
- Kraken Kourts & Skates
- Living Room
- Mama ‘San/Harlot
- Mission Navy Yard
- Moi Moi Restaurant
- Number Nine
- O2 Lounge
- PlayDC Restaurant & Lounge
- Posh Lounge
- Power Night Club / Lounge / Restaurant
- Premier Lounge
- Privilege
- Provision No. 14
- Public Bar
- Pure Nightclub & Lounge
- Right Spot
- Romain’s Table / The Diner
- Rosebar
- Royal Sands Social Club
- Sachi Nightclub
- Saint Yves
- Salazar
- Sauf Haus
- SAX
- Secret Lounge
- Shanklin Hall
- Shaws Tavern
- Signature Lounge
- Skylit Lounge
- Space DC
- Tap99
- The Bullpen
- The Good Guys Restaurant
- The Groove Lounge
- The House
- The Midlands
- The Town Tavern
- Tight Five Pub
- Tokyo Pearl
- Toro Bar
- Trade
- Trusty’s Bar
- Tsehay Restaurant and Bar
- Twelve After Twelve
- Union Pub
- Vip Lounge
- Vision Lounge
- Walters
- Whitfield Entertainment Group Studios, Inc.
- Whitlow’s
- Wunder Garten
These extended hours stretch from July 20 to 4 a.m. on August 20. There will be a two-hour pause on alcohol sales from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.
If you’re planning on heading to one of these places, you should call ahead to confirm their hours before you set out.