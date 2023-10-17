WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The fall season isn’t just about pumpkin spice and apple picking, it’s primarily the time when nature sheds its technicolor dreamcoat in preparation for winter.

Each year, all over the world, leaves change color to reveal gorgeous reds, yellows, oranges and browns. If you’ve ever wondered why that happens, we’ve got you covered.

According to Explore Fall, the two primary factors that control fall colors are daylight and temperature. Trees that are further north and higher in elevation will change colors sooner.

According to the Smithsonian, the reason the leaves change color is that the chlorophyll begins to diminish as the trees get less sunlight throughout the day.

The chlorophyll in plants is what gives them their green color, it’s a fat-soluble pigment that also helps generate energy through photosynthesis. As chlorophyll diminishes, other chemicals that are already in the leaves begin to show through more.

The trees in higher elevations receive more sunlight throughout the summer, thus they are the first to be affected by the change in daylight. As for the trees up north, they are affected sooner because the north gets less sunlight during the fall and winter due to the angle of the earth’s rotation.

For more information on the science of fall colors check out this handy guide from the US Forest Service

For those who can’t wait to start chasing fall colors, check out this live map from Explore Fall.