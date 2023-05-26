(DC News Now) — With Memorial Day Weekend starting tomorrow, public pools across the DMV are getting ready to open their lanes for some summer swimming.

Below is a list of links to local pools and community centers in the DMV with relevant hours, openings, and closures for Memorial Day Weekend.

WASHINGTON D.C.

In the District, residents have access to indoor pools, outdoor pools, and spray parks.

MARYLAND

In Prince George’s County, indoor pools will be open until 4 p.m. on Memorial Day and outdoor pools will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Washington County residents can access Hagerstown Swimming Pool from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

In Frederick County, the William R. Diggs & Edward P. Thomas Swimming Pool will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on memorial day.

Montgomery County Aquatic Facilities will be open on memorial day until 6 p.m.

VIRGINIA