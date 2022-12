WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Exploring all the nooks, crannies, and backyards across the DMV!

That is the mission of 4DMV Kids. Founder Sarah Acros created the platform to spotlight events, activities, and things to do for children and families around DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Founder Sarah Acros joined our Taniya Wright in our DC News Now studio to talk about why she created the platform.

