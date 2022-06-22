(DC News Now) — As storms and heavy rain sweep through the area, it’s important to keep an eye out for outages. Take a look at some of the larger outages reported in the area as of 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Over 100 people are affected by outages in D.C.
Estimated restoration: 12:00 a.m.
- Around 20 people are affected by outages near Darnestown
Estimated restoration: 8 p.m.
- Around 70 people are affected in Frederick County, Md.
Estimated restoration: Depending on the area, between 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Over 400 people are affected by outages in Washington County, Md.
Estimated restoration: Depending on the area, between 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Over 1,500 people are affected by outages in Jefferson County, W.Va.
Estimated restoration: Depending on the area, between 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- More than 3,000 people are affected by outages in Loudoun County
- Around 300 people are affected by outages in Fairfax County
- Around 300 people are affected by outages in Clarke County
- Around 450 people are affected by outages in Shenandoah County
- Around 400 people are affected by outages in Prince William County
- Around 1,500 people are affected by outages in Loudoun County
- Around 300 people are affected by outages in Prince William County
More information on the areas that are affected and estimated restoration times can be found on the providers’ websites.