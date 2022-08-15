(DC News Now) — Eight shootings were reported across the DMV this weekend, four in Prince George’s County alone.

Larry Calhoun, a contributor for DC News Now was on the scene this weekend for several of the shootings that continued to pour in. Police arrived at shooting after shooting only to find bodies in the streets.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department were in the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. where they found a man who had been shot a number of times. They blocked off the parking lot of Pleasant Liquors and Jerry’s Carryout. The location is less than 600 feet from the Maryland-D.C. line.

DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun of DC Realtime News said Seat Pleasant police told him the man’s injuries were critical when medics took him to the hospital. The man died there.

Joseph Olmos collected highlights from the Prince George’s County Police annual report in the studio this morning to get a clearer picture of violent crime trends.

The data shows no less than 4000 violent crimes occurred each year over the past five years. Only 2021 managed to buck the trend, with only 3,953 instances of violent crime. This means an average of 11 instances of violent crime, each day. The average homicide rate was 73 per year over the past 5.

The state attorney for Prince George’s County held a public safety rally on August 12, to give the community a chance to make their voices heard. Ya-Marie Sesay was there to hear from the parents who have lost children to gun violence.

DC News Now will be continuing to cover this trend and in particular, we will be following public officials to hear their plans to combat this violence.