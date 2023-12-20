WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — AAA said that over 115 million people are traveling for Christmas and New Year’s.

Over 115.2 million travelers are expected to hit the road and will drive 50 miles or more from their homes over the holiday travel period.

There’s been a 2.2% increase this year compared to last year and the second-highest year-end travel forecast since 2000, AAA said.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” said Paula Twidale, the Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

According to AAA, airports are expected to be the busiest they have ever been over the Christmas and New Year’s travel period with 7.5 million air travelers this holiday season.

AAA also expects more than 4 million Americans will take alternative transportation over Christmas and New Year’s. They say Saturday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28 will be the busiest days on the road and the best times to hit the road are before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

“Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 20% longer this holiday season. In major metros, especially in Denver, Minneapolis, and Washington, DC, drivers could experience nearly double the typical delays,” said Bob Pishue, the transportation analyst at INRIX. “Avoid peak commuting hours and use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services to minimize holiday travel traffic frustrations.”

According to AAA, we could see the peak of traffic in the DMV on Friday, Dec. 29 at about 3:45 p.m. from Baltimore to Washington, D.C. on the Baltimore/Washington Parkway.

AAA says the expected traffic time is about an hour.