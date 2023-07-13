WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — French fries can be so much more than a side dish. Here are some of the best restaurants to grab them in the DMV, according to Google reviews.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Good Stuff Eatery – Offering farm-fresh American favorites in the District, Good Stuff Eatery has two locations in D.C. and two in Virginia. Reviewers rave about their burgers and shakes, but the consistent highlight is the fries. One user called them the “BEST FRENCH FRIES in the WORLD!!!!” and another said reviewer said his ” Wife was crazy about the French Fries! They were delicious!”

Ben’s Chili Bowl – A District institution and fixture in the U Street community, Ben’s Chili Bowl has been serving up some of the most popular chili and fries in the area since 1958. Many reviewers loved the chili cheese fries and chili dog.

Duke’s Grocery – A modern East London-inspired institution with three locations (and one temporarily closed location) in the District, Duke’s Grocery offers farm-fresh favorites and cold drinks. Reviewers love the crispy, hand-cut fries commenting they “were perfectly crispy and cut.”

VIRGINIA

Haute Dogs and Fries – With offerings that are “next-level cookout,” according to Arlington Magazine. Haute Dogs and Fries is an elevated food truck, restaurant, and concessions eatery found throughout the DMV. They boast homemade sausages and relish, and of course, hand-cut fries. One reviewer said, “French fries are hand cut and arguably some of the best around these parts.”

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers – With locations all over Virginia, Big Buns Damn Good Burgers was founded with a vision of delivering the best burgers in the area. In addition to rave reviews about said burgers, customers regularly remark on the quality of its truffle fries.

Weenie Beenie – This humble vintage burger shack has been serving up carryout favorites since the late 50s. The charming roadside eatery offers everything from hot dogs to half-smoked deli sandwiches. No matter what entree you grab, customers mostly comment on the excellent fries.

MARYLAND

Mr. Fries Man – This family-owned restaurant started in L.A. back in 2016. Since then, it’s opened 21 locations across the country. Mr. Fries Man serves up loaded fries covered in all your favorite toppings. Pick from popular favorites or build your own. Customers can enjoy fries topped with everything from BBQ ranch chicken to sweet & spicy shrimp. Customers loved the unique take on fries and excellent quality toppings.

BurgerFi – Since 2011, BurgerFi has been serving up high-quality fast-casual burgers to rival the likes of Five Guys and Shake Shack. It currently has seven locations in the DMV, four of which are in Maryland. Customers praise the sweet and tangy sauces for burgers and fries. One customer remarked, “I love a good French fry and Burgerfi knows fries.”

Peter’s Carryout – This Bethesda-based institution proudly boasts a tribalism to rival the most beloved dives in the country. As it says on its website: “They don’t make places like this anymore.” Customers rave about their Old Bay fries.