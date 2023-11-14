WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Richmond, D.C. and Baltimore have been ranked as some of Pest Gnome’s Roachiest Cities in America.

Pest Gnome — a company that connects people to pest exterminators in their area — ranked Richmond at No. 12 on their list of 25 most roach-infested cities in America. The list was determined using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

D.C. and Baltimore did not trail far behind Richmond, ranked at No. 14 and 16, respectively.

Just last month, Orkin ranked the three cities as some of the “rattiest” in the nation.

According to Pest Gnome, roaches thrive in the heat and sun – they can’t survive in temperatures below 45 degrees F. If temperatures rise or fall slowly, however, they will adapt.

As winter moves in, Pest Gnome reminds people that the cold temperatures outside leads roaches inside for warmth. They advise making home less inviting by keeping it clean and applying a barrier spray at doorways. After all, you don’t want these critters moving in for the winter.

Roaches can affect your health, both physically and mentally. They may carry bacteria or parasites that cause intestinal disease, or allergic reactions through their excrement and shed skins.