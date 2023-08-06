WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — August is National Black Business Month, an encouragement to support local and national Black-owned businesses. Here are some unique Black-owned businesses to support in the DMV, according to Washington.org.

MahoganyBooks: 1231 Good Hope Rd., SE Washington D.C. 20020 (located inside the Anacostia Arts Center)

Founded in 2007 by an enterprising husband-and-wife duo, MahoganyBooks has aimed to meet the literary needs of readers in search of books written for, by or about people of the African Diaspora. According to its website, they have hosted over 600 book events throughout the DMV area and proudly boasts one of the deepest inventory of black books online.

Nubian Hueman: 1231 Good Hope Rd SE, Washington, D.C. 20020 (Inside the Anacostia Arts Center)

Nubian Hueman’s founder, Anika Hobbs, noticed large brands did not engage customers with handmade, artisan products from around the world. In an attempt to mend this, she opened her store in 2013 and has since connected customers to over 700 emerging Black and Brown artists from over 35 countries. They sell jewelry, men’s and women’s apparel, bags, scarves, footwear and more.

Lee’s Flower Shop: 1026 U St NW Washington, D.C. 20001

Lee’s Flower Shop is the oldest Black-owned flower shop in the District, having been family-run on U St. since 1945. They curate handmade floral arrangements for a variety of occasions, from weddings and anniversaries to illnesses and birthdays.

The Museum: 2014 Rhode Island Ave NE Washington, D.C. 20018

The Museum is a retail boutique designed as an art gallery with a mission to provide a non-traditional retail experience through art and fashion to the “coolest, hippest city in America,” according to its website.

Gift Shop: 1258 Fourth Street NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

Located in Union Market, Gift Shop is a Black-owned retail space with products from Black creators in the DMV.

The Spice Suite: 6902 4th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20012

According to its website, The Spice Suite’s founder, Angel Gregorio, aims to mix spices and herbs to create “couture blends and spice ensembles” in order to inspire professional chefs and home cooks alike. Since opening, The Spice Suite has hosted more than 400 pop-up shops from local, Black-owned businesses.

ZAAF Collection: 189 Waterfront Street, Oxon Hill, M.D. 20745

Founded by Abai Schulze, ZAAF Collection sells high-end designer products from Africa, such as handbags, scarves, shoes and accessories for men and women. According to its website, ZAAF Collection was established in order to foster economic empowerment for African artisans and redefine the notion of global luxury.

Everard’s Clothing: 1802 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, D.C. 20007

Everard’s Clothing opened in Georgetown in 1999 and features a variety of men’s and women’s clothing, which each piece selected by the owners. It is run by a husband-and-wife team, Louis and Jennifer Everard.

Fia’s Fabulous Finds: 806 Upshur Street NW Washington, D.C. 20011

This consignment shop offers unique, brand-name women’s clothing and accessories in great condition at low prices. Customers can shop at the store by appointment or through their Facebook page.

Bailiwick Clothing:

Bailiwick Clothing is an apparel brand inspired by the pride and positive energy generated by D.C. They sell sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, bags, tank tops and more, many of which feature iconic D.C. imagery.

Frères Branchiaux Candle Co.:

Three brothers created Frères Branchiaux Candle Co. in 2017 after wanting more money for video games. They are known for their handmade candles but also offer bath salts, room sprays, diffusers and wick cutters. They donate 10% of their profits to homeless shelters all over the country.

Black Pepper Paperie Co.:

Founded by Hadiya Williams, Black Pepper Paperie Co. is a mixed-media art and design studio, focusing on handmade pieces that are uniquely crafted and globally inspired. They have paper goods, wearable ceramic art and apparel available for purchase.

District of Clothing:

This local brand was founded in 2014 by Dionna Dorsey and features an array of styles with messages of self-love, progress and hometown pride.

Cut Seven: 1101 Rhode Island Ave NW Washington, D.C. 20001

Cut Seven is a sports conditioning studio founded by former college football player, Chris Perrin. The studio has team-based workouts with in-person and virtual classes.

Boombox Boxing Club: 1221 Van St SE, Suite 140, Washington, D.C. 20003

Inspired by boxing techniques, this studio has total-body workouts that are suitable for both beginners and experienced boxers. They teach how to move, punch and defend while working out.

Skin Beauty Bar: 749 8th Street SE, 2nd Floor, Washington, D.C. 20003

Located in Capitol Hill, this boutique beauty bar offers an array of services, such as waxing, lash lifts, spray tans and teeth whitening. They also sell skincare products in-store and online.

BlueBoy Document Imaging: 214 L St NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

This company provides copy, spring, scan and document management services, from small format printing to blueprints. Hiram O. Russell, an architect, first established BlueBoy in 1989.

The Park at 14th: 920 14th Street NW Washington, D.C. 20005

The Park at 14th is a restaurant and lounge with contemporary American cuisine. It first launched in 2007 and has served the Downtown D.C. community as a vibrant “restobar,” according to its website.

The District Pit BBQ Catering Company:

The District Pit was established by Roger Sherman, a native of Washington, D.C., who grew up eating his mother’s Kentucky-style southern cooking. He established The District Pit in 2016 and offers barbeque platters for a variety of occasions.

Fish Scale: 637 Florida Ave., NW Washington, D.C 20001

Established by Chef Brandon, Fish Scale offers signature burgers, cheesesteaks and tacos from wild-caught fish.

Anacostia Playhouse: 2020 Shannon Place, SE Washington, D.C. 20020

Established in 2012 by Adele Robey and her daughter, Julia Robey Christian, Anacostia Playhouse offers exciting programming and a diverse audience base.

Flowers by Alexes: 851 Upshur St. NW Washington, D.C. 20011

Flowers by Alexes is a flower shop with floral designers that aim to share their love of flowers with D.C. residents through great design, attention to detail and fresh flowers. They sell traditional and contemporary bouquets for a range of events, such as birthdays, funerals, weddings and anniversaries.

Black Broadway on U:

Black Broadway on U offers tours that aim to preserve the legacy of the U St. corridor by showing guests the musical and cultural heritage of the area through fun, interactive tours.