WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With storms headed through the DMV and a tornado watch covering the area through 9 p.m. on Monday, many places are closing early or adjusting hours to avoid weather.

Here are the places that are affected.

Washington, D.C.

D.C. Federal Offices

D.C. federal offices closed at 3 p.m. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management said that there is a staggered departure for federal employees and that all employees must leave before the offices close.

The Smithsonian

The Smithsonian said in a post that all of the museums as well as National Zoo closed at 3 p.m.

D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR)

All DPR pools closed at 2 p.m. All summer camps were dismissed at 3 p.m. and all other outdoor activities were canceled. Officials said that DPR staff was staying at campsites.

Maryland

Prince George’s County Government Buildings

All Prince George’s County government buildings closed at 3 p.m. In a statement, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that people should stay off of the roads. Residents can sign up for alerts online.

The University of Maryland

The University of Maryland closed at 3 p.m. because of the potential weather threat. All classes were canceled. In a post, the university said that camps and conferences should get updates from organizers.

Virginia

City of Alexandria

The City of Alexandria said it was shifting to virtual operations at 4 p.m. That means facilities are closed and programming canceled, as of that time, unless stated otherwise. The city said its cooling centers would remain open.

Alexandria Public Schools

All afternoon and evening activities at Alexandria Public Schools on Monday were canceled.

Animal Welfare League of Alexandria

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria announced that it would close at 4 p.m. It said it plans to open as normal on Tuesday at noon.

Arlington County Parks and Recreation

Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation announced that all indoor and outdoor facilities would be closing at 4 p.m. It also canceled all activities, camps, classes and programs.

Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools are closing at 3:30 p.m. All of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services summer camps at these buildings are also ending early.

Loudoun County Transit

The Loudoun County Transit bus service from Washington D.C. and Crystal City/the Pentagon scheduled after 4:50 p.m. was canceled. Buses before 4:30 p.m. were still running.

Loudoun County said that residents can sign up for weather alerts via Alert Loudoun.