(DC News Now) — Sunday, October 16th marked World Food Day, a time to bring awareness to food insecurity and the extent of hunger and malnourishment not only in the United State but around the world.

World Hunger Day is significant as according to Save the Children, one person dies of hunger every four seconds. For the first time in North America and Europe, food insecurity has increased for the first time since data collection started back in 2014.

It is projected that between 720 million and 811 million people have faced global hunger in just 2020 alone. This also comes after a spike of around 320 million people when data was collected in 2019 according to the united nations.

For many, healthy and stable food sources are out of reach. In 2020, the number of under-nourished people jumped by over one hundred million globally after an almost 5-year downturn.

Some of the driving factors of food security according to the food and agriculture organization of the united nations are

Conflict and violence

Climate – for example extreme natural disasters

Economic slowdowns and downturns – an example would be the COVID-19 pandemic

High costs of a healthy diet.

There are ways to combat food insecurity as well as eliminate food waste and also food loss right in your own home. You can try composting, sharing extra food items you may have with family or friends, trying your hand at gardening, and even doing something as small as eating up your leftovers.