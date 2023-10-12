WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) released its findings from preliminary data for violent crime across the nation for 2023.

The data analyzed numbers in 69 police districts across the country for homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults. As a whole, the United States saw a decrease in all four fields when comparing year-to-date numbers as of June 30.

Preliminary data courtesy of MCCA

The data included four jurisdictions in the DMV: Fairfax County, Va., Montgomery County, Md., Prince George’s County, Md. and Washington, D.C.

According to the data, Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C. saw increases in homicides while Fairfax and Montgomery counties saw decreases.

Fairfax County and Washington, D.C. saw an increase in rapes. Prince George’s and Montgomery counties saw decreases.

Fairfax County, Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C. saw increases in robberies. Montgomery County saw a decrease.

All four local jurisdictions saw increases in aggravated assaults.

Washington, D.C. was one of four listed jurisdictions that saw increases across all four categories. The other jurisdictions were Cleveland, Ohio, Memphis, Tenn. and Oakland, Calif.