BALTIMORE, M.d. (DC News Now) – Baltimore champion boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0) has pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run incident that injured four people including a pregnant woman.

On Friday afternoon in a Baltimore City Circuit Court, Davis was sentenced to 90-day house arrest with three years probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, a judge can grant permission for Davis to leave his house during his home detention to train at a boxing gym.

Davis was charged with 14 counts, including leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, driving with a revoked license, running a red light, and failing to notify of property damage.

The incident occurred around 2 am on November 5th, 2020, days after the 28-year-old successfully defended his WBA Lightweight Championship belt against Leo Santa Cruz in San Antonio.