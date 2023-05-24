WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore index ranked Washington, D.C., and Arlington, Va. in the top five park systems across the country.

The ParkScore index compares the nation’s 100 most populous cities using five characteristics: access, equity, investment, amenities, and acreage.

The list is published annually with the goal to advocate for park resources and improvement efforts.

Ninety-nine percent of all D.C. and Arlington residents are within a 10-minute walk of a park.

D.C. is home to 683 parks, with close to 9,300 acres of land dedicated to park space. Arlington has 184 parks, with about 1,800 acres of park space.

In the DMV, 71% of residents are within walking distance of a park at any given time.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stated in a release that all Americans should “visit and experience our parks.”

“DC has a little something for everyone, including a recreation center within a mile of every household,” Bowser stated. “Our #1 ranked park system is just another reason why we’re grateful to call DC home.”