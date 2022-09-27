WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After more than 60 years of service, DC News Now’s Ross Simpson was honored over the weekend with a Golden Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

The National Chesapeake Bay Chapter of NATAS only has given 23 people this honor throughout its history.

Ross joined the team at six years ago and anchored the morning newscasts. He since has continued spotlighting veterans in the area through DC News Now’s Veterans Voices monthly programming.

Ross began his career in broadcast journalism in 1961 in the U.S. Air Force. He reported from the D.C. area before working as a radio news anchor with the Associated Press for 18 years.

In 1981, he was the only journalist to get access to George Washington University Hospital to report on the condition of President Ronald Reagan. On September 11, 2001, Ross was on the air when a colleague called and reported the third plane hijacked by terrorists crash into the Pentagon.

Ross received two Edward R. Murrow Awards, one for his coverage during 9-11, and the second when he was the first multimedia journalist to enter Iraq with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines.

“Devoting more than a quarter-century for Silver Circle or half-century for Gold Circle to the broadcast industry, these remarkable media professionals have made significant contributions to the National Capital Chesapeake Bay community,” a release from NATAS said.

You can watch the full ceremony from Saturday online.