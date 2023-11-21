ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Travelers heading out of Regan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington say they’re trying to avoid holiday travel headaches by planning ahead.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting record passenger traffic through airports this week. Tuesday, Wednesday and the Sunday following Thanksgiving are expected to be the busiest days to travel.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the amount of airport foot traffic and length of airport security lines had ebbed and flowed at DCA.

Travelers told DC News Now it has been mostly smooth sailing so far. The airport had reported nearly 100 delays by mid-afternoon.

Several travelers told us planning ahead for their rides to and from the airport, taking bad weather into account and avoiding physical airport check-in lines improved their travel experience Tuesday.

TSA is urging travelers to help keep security lines moving by having their IDs and boarding passes at the ready, keeping their belongings together and leaving prohibited items out of carry-on bags.