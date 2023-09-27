SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland-based brewery with plans to open a new location in Warrenton, Virginia in the coming days, says the potential government shutdown would have a negative impact on its business.

Silver Branch Brewing Co. in Silver Spring is preparing for a potential shutdown. Chris Bonnell, its marketing director, said the timing is tough — because it’s preparing to open the new Fauquier County location.

Bonnell said that the federal government has a role in consumer protection in interstate commerce, highlighted by the process by which beers can be labeled. He said the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) has to approve a beer’s label — taking into account its accuracy related to its name, style, the amount of alcohol it contains and government warnings.

However, if the government shuts down, that division is shut down and approvals are halted. Bonnell said that would impact which beers Silver Branch would be able to offer at its grand opening.

“There’s always anxiety when you’re opening up a new location for any business,” he said. “This just compounds that.”

He added that another impact could be with its partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which has teamed up with the brewery to release a new product in October. That too could be put on pause if a shutdown is ongoing.

“Our whole brand is offering a large diversity of beers and beer styles, so this definitely will narrow us down for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Brewers Association, a not-for-profit trade association representing brewers across the country, said in a post earlier this month that — if a shutdown happens — the backlog upon reopening would be an issue for brewers as well.

Bonnell told DC News Now he hopes a shutdown will be avoided, and said he hopes to offer a drinking and dining spot for federal workers to congregate in the event of a shutdown.