WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you get your tap water from the Potomac River, officials said that you might notice a change in the taste or smell — but it’s no cause for worry.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Water said that people served by WSSC Water’s Potomac Water Filtration Plant may notice an earthy taste in their tap water. The change is because of “algal activity in the Potomac River.”

Officials said that this change, which is temporary, is because of a natural substance that has no health effects at its current concentration. Currently, the water meets all EPA drinking water standards.

WSSC Water said that the compound, called Geosmin, is caused by warmer weather and low water levels in the Potomac River.

A statement said that WSSC Water had started a treatment process that should help the taste and smell problems improve, but not go away. They did say that if low water levels continue, the taste and smell will likely stay despite treatment efforts.