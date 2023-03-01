The Dunkin' Regional Scholarship Program is now accepting applications through April 13

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees are awarding $125,000 in scholarships for the second year in a row in the DMV.

50 students throughout the DMV will be awarded a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two-four year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2023.

“My fellow Dunkin’ franchisees of the DMV area and I are excited to again recognize hardworking students in our local communities with our second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program,” said Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ Franchisee.

“Dunkin’ is dedicated to the local communities that give so much to us. Scholarship recipients exhibit all the qualities of leadership we seek to nurture in young people and Dunkin’ is proud to help them and their families afford the significant investment that higher education represents.”

The Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship program is a partnership between Dunkin’ and Scholarship America, a non-profit that has been helping students fulfill their college dreams since 1958.

Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in one of the below regions to be considered.

Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George’s (MD), St. Mary’s (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)

Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Baltimore City (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll (MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne’s (MD), Talbot (MD)

Click here for more information or to apply.