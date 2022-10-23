(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours.

There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in the area around 14th St. and Belmont St. NW. Metropolitan Police reported a person had their Honda Accord taken by three people armed with guns.

The second armed carjacking in the District was reported just a few moments later at around 1:06 a.m. when a person had a Nissan Altima taken around 22nd St. and Newport Place NW by three people armed with guns.

These two incidents were reported just 20 minutes apart.

There were two other armed carjackings reported early Sunday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland. A grey Dodge Charger was taken by two people armed with guns around 1 a.m. at the Glenmont Metro station. The most recent incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. around 11500 Rockville Pike. Reports say a woman had her Hyundai Sonata taken by an armed person.

DC News Now took a dive into data sets comparing motor vehicle theft in Montgomery County and Washington D.C. over the last few years.

In Montgomery County in 2019, there were 914 motor vehicle thefts. But when compared to 2021, 1,444 motor vehicle thefts were reported to police, clocking an increase of almost 37% increase in motor vehicle theft in just two years.

Now comparing data from October of this year to the year prior in Washington D.C., data from the Metropolitan Police Department showed a smaller increase but a larger volume of reports… To date in the District, there have been 2,848 motor vehicle thefts reported which is only a 2% increase from the same time last year when 2,793 motor vehicle thefts were reported.

These incidents are being investigated by their respective police departments but here are some quick tips to prevent vehicle theft.