WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The holiday season is fast approaching, and what better way to celebrate the season than with some festive events right here in the DMV?

Below is a list of some events in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to get your holiday spirit on.

Washington, D.C.

Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas is a lights attraction at Nationals Park in D.C. The event will be open from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

You can get in with tickets starting at $32 per adult and $24 per junior.

The event features a holiday village with small storefronts, a light maze, a skating rink and a meeting with Santa and a kids zone for the little ones.

You can find ticket availability and more pricing details on the attraction’s website.

Zoolights

The annual attraction in the Smithsonian’s National Zoo is back. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 30, the Zoo will be open at night to feature “more than half a million environmentally-friendly LED lights and illuminations,” the zoo said.

While the event was previously free, this year, tickets are $6. Children under the age of 2 can go for free. If you need parking, that is available for $30 — or you can take the Metro to the Woodley Park-Zoo or Cleveland Park metro station.

The National Zoo noted that none of the animals are featured in the event to make sure they can get a good night’s rest.

You can get tickets and see the hours for the lights on the National Zoo’s website.

Maryland

Brookside Gardens

Brookside Gardens in Wheaton has two different limited-time winter events — holiday lights and a model train exhibit showcasing Montgomery County.

The Garden of Lights will be open through Dec. 31 and costs $10 per person aged 5 and up.

The garden’s flowerbeds will be decorated with lights in this half-mile walk-through display. Before you head out, take a look at the weather and be sure to bundle up — the display is outdoors and goes through the garden.

You can see more details and find a link to the Eventbrite to purchase tickets on the garden’s website.

Until Jan. 1, you can also see the garden’s winter display.

The Garden Railway display is a partnership with the Washington Virginia Maryland Garden Railway Society, featuring g-scale trains and custom building models that showcase Montgomery County’s landscape and landmarks.

The display is open during the day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can see more details on the garden’s website.

Winter City Lights

The Winter City Lights Festival takes place in Olney, Md. from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30.

If you’re looking for a white Christmas, this may be a good choice — the festival guarantees its own Winter City snow every night and at every light show.

The event has tree and canopy light shows as well as a 1.5-mile trail with more light decorations.

You can also take part in axe throwing and snow tubing for an extra fee on top of admission.

Ticket prices vary by day and when you book your tickets. You can find exact ticket pricing and availability on the festival’s website.

Virginia

Rosslyn Light the Plaza

On Thursday, Dec. 7, you can head to Central Place Plaza at 1800 N Lynn St. to enjoy events as the plaza is lit up with holiday lights.

The event lasts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features music, raffles, an outdoor bar and more.

You can attend this event for free, and you don’t have to register ahead of time.

Find more information and details on Rosslyn’s website.

Winter Lantern Festival

The Winter Lantern Festival will be at Tysons Corner from Nov. 24 to Feb. 18, giving you a bit more time to see this exhibit than some others on this list.

Swing by on Fridays through Saturdays (or any day during Christmas week) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to see lanterns featuring traditionally hand-crafted lanterns. These lanterns use traditional Chinese silk cloth and feature painted designs.

The festival takes place at 8025 Galleria Drive, near Tysons Corner Center. Organizers said that a visit to the festival will take around 45 minutes to one hour.

You can also add on a visit to the festival’s bounce house or purchase a “Wish Jar” to take home.

A ticket will cost $25.99 per person aged 13 or older or $17.99 per child between the ages 4 and 13. You can book and see more pricing information — including eligible discounts and bundles — on the festival’s website.

This article may be updated throughout the holiday season with more events.