WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is offering residents of the Greater Washington area a free Lyft ride home during this holiday season.

The Holiday SoberRide program is giving away codes with a free Lyft ride of up to $15. The codes are available nightly between 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. until Jan. 1, 2024.

The program is a way to “keep local roads safe” from intoxicated drivers “during this traditionally high-risk” time of year, according to a news release.

Residents who are 21 years and older and are consuming alcohol during the holiday festivities can redeem a Lyft code on their phones by entering the code in the app’s “Payment” tab which is under the “Add Lyft Pass” option.

Promo codes will be posted every night at 9 p.m. on the SoberRide website.

During New Year’s alone last year, over 900 people in the Washington-metropolitan area used the free safe ride program, according to the release.

For more information, click here.