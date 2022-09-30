WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With Hurricane Ian moving up the coast, several events in the DMV and beyond have been rescheduled or canceled altogether.

The Leesburg Classic Car show in Virginia is rescheduled to Saturday, October 22.

The Washington Nationals have moved the 7:05 p.m. game initially scheduled for Saturday, October 1 is moved to 1:05 p.m on Friday, September 30.

Oktoberfest at the DC Wharf has had to cancel the Friday Polka on the Pier; Sunday Stein Hoisting is still on. The Wiener 500 Dachsund Dash has been rescheduled to October 16.

The City of Hyattsville is rescheduling the Dedication Celebration for David C. Driskell Community Park.

The City of Rockville has fully canceled Saturday’s Rocktoberfest celebrations.

The Oceans Calling Festival has been fully canceled; refunds are being offered for tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets.

DC News Now is continuing to track the progress of Hurricane Ian and the effects of its passing.

