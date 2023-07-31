WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — National Night Out (NNO) kicks off across the nation — and the DMV — on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to NNO’s website, the day is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”

Here’s where you can participate in NNO around the DMV.

Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is hosting NNO events, with the earliest starting at 4 p.m. and the latest ending at 9 p.m.

First District

Garfield Park , 210 South Carolina Ave. SE

5 – 8 p.m.

Guy Mason Recreation Center , 3600 Calvert St. NW

5 – 8 p.m.

Banneker Recreation Center , 2500 Gerogia Ave. NW

5 – 8 p.m.

Hamilton Park , 1340 Hamilton St. NW

4 – 8 p.m.

Rosedale Recreation Center , 1701 Gales St. NE

5 – 9 p.m.

Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy , 2675 Ely Pl. SE

2 – 6 p.m.

Stanton Elementary School (Field), 2701 Naylor Rd. SE

4 – 7 p.m.

Montgomery County, Maryland

The Montgomery County Police Department has events throughout the county, with the earliest starting at 4 p.m. and the latest ending at 9 p.m.

If there isn’t a list for your desired district, you can click on the name for an image with the full list of locations and times.

Prince George’s County, Maryland

The Prince George’s County Police Department is holding events for the following divisions:

Hyattsville Division I

Bowie Division II

Landover Division III

Oxon Hill Division IV

Clinton Division V

Fort Washington Division VII

Westphalia Division VIII

Its earliest events start a 4 p.m., and its latest events end at 11 p.m.

You can find a full list of times and locations here.

Alexandria, Virginia

The Alexandria Police Department is hosting events throughout the city, including cook outs, bounce houses, snowcones and more.

The earliest events start at 5 p.m. There are 37 total across the city.

You can find a full list of events here.

Arlington County, Virginia

The Arlington Police Department announced the following events and locations for NNO 2023:

Arlington Village

1400 S. Edgewood Street

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

4602 4 th Road N.

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

2190 Military Road

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

4108 4 th Street S.

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

2406 Shirlington Road

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

860 S. Greenbrier Street

5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

1800 N. Highland Street

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

3100 Wilson Boulevard, PL-10

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

5535 Columbia Pike

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

5055 S. Chesterfield Road

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

2306 11th Street N.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Fairfax County, Virginia

Almost 150 communities across the county registered with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) for NNO events.

FCPD said that these events will be taking place across the country between 6 and 9 p.m.

Loudoun County, Virginia

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will have events in the county at several different locations:

Ashburn Station Area

Ashburn Village , 44078 Cheltenham Cir.

6:30 – 9 p.m.

Broadlands, Southern Walk Pool on Village Drive

6 – 8 p.m.

Landsdowne , 43459 Riverpoint Dr.

4 – 8 p.m.

One Loudoun Pavilion at Russell Branch Parkway

5 – 8 p.m.

South Riding , 43055 Center St.

6 – 9 p.m.

Cascades Community Association , 20670 Fernbank Ct.

6 – 8 p.m.

Countryside HOA, 46020 Algonkian Pkwy.

6 – 8 p.m.

Mirror Ridge HOA , Mirror Ridge Place at Silhouette Square

6 – 8 p.m.

Sugarland Run , 200 Greenfield Ct.

6 – 8 p.m.

Town of Lovettsville Town Green

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Some towns in Loudoun County have their own events as well.

Leesburg Police announced its event, which will be at the Douglass Community Center at 407 East Market St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Police said the department will have police vehicles and equipment on display. The Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company and the Town of Leesburg’s Streets Division will also be at the event with their own equipment. There will be free face painting, fresh vegetables, books, refreshments, activities and more — including two bicycle raffles.

Purcellville will also be hosting its own event. The event kicks off with a free family picnic at the Giant at 1000 E Main St. from 5:30 to 6 p.m. First responders will hold a caravan after this, wrapping up at the Loudoun Valley Community Center at 8:30 p.m. for a free ice cream social.