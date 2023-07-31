WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — National Night Out (NNO) kicks off across the nation — and the DMV — on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
According to NNO’s website, the day is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”
Here’s where you can participate in NNO around the DMV.
Washington, D.C.
The Metropolitan Police Department is hosting NNO events, with the earliest starting at 4 p.m. and the latest ending at 9 p.m.
- First District
Garfield Park, 210 South Carolina Ave. SE
5 – 8 p.m.
- Second District
Guy Mason Recreation Center, 3600 Calvert St. NW
5 – 8 p.m.
- Third District
Banneker Recreation Center, 2500 Gerogia Ave. NW
5 – 8 p.m.
- Fourth District
Hamilton Park, 1340 Hamilton St. NW
4 – 8 p.m.
- Fifth District — Kick-Off Location
Rosedale Recreation Center, 1701 Gales St. NE
5 – 9 p.m.
- Sixth District
Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, 2675 Ely Pl. SE
2 – 6 p.m.
- Seventh District
Stanton Elementary School (Field), 2701 Naylor Rd. SE
4 – 7 p.m.
Montgomery County, Maryland
The Montgomery County Police Department has events throughout the county, with the earliest starting at 4 p.m. and the latest ending at 9 p.m.
If there isn’t a list for your desired district, you can click on the name for an image with the full list of locations and times.
- 1st District – Rockville
Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church, 708 N. Horners Ln.
6 – 8 p.m.
College Garden Park, 615 College Pkwy.
6 – 8 p.m.
- 2nd District – Bethesda
Coffield Community Center, 2450 Lyttonsville Rd.
6 – 8:30 p.m.
Kensington Senior Living, 3618 Littledale Rd.
5 – 7 p.m.
Norfolk Streetery, Norfolk and St. Elmo avenues
6 – 8 p.m.
- 3rd District – Silver Spring
- 4th District – Wheaton
- 5th District – Germantown
- 6th District – Montgomery Village
Prince George’s County, Maryland
The Prince George’s County Police Department is holding events for the following divisions:
- Hyattsville Division I
- Bowie Division II
- Landover Division III
- Oxon Hill Division IV
- Clinton Division V
- Fort Washington Division VII
- Westphalia Division VIII
Its earliest events start a 4 p.m., and its latest events end at 11 p.m.
You can find a full list of times and locations here.
Alexandria, Virginia
The Alexandria Police Department is hosting events throughout the city, including cook outs, bounce houses, snowcones and more.
The earliest events start at 5 p.m. There are 37 total across the city.
You can find a full list of events here.
Arlington County, Virginia
The Arlington Police Department announced the following events and locations for NNO 2023:
- Arlington Village
1400 S. Edgewood Street
5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- Cathcart Springs Homeowner’s Association
4602 4th Road N.
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
- Cherrydale Public Library
2190 Military Road
5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- Gates of Ballston- AHC Inc.
4108 4th Street S.
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Green Valley Civic Association
2406 Shirlington Road
5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- Harvey Hall- AHC Inc.
860 S. Greenbrier Street
5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
- Lyon Village Citizen’s Association
1800 N. Highland Street
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- The Renegade
3100 Wilson Boulevard, PL-10
5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
- The Serrano Apartments- AHC Inc.
5535 Columbia Pike
5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- The Spectrum Apartments- AHC Inc.
5055 S. Chesterfield Road
5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- Woodbury Park Apartments- AHC Inc.
2306 11th Street N.
5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Fairfax County, Virginia
Almost 150 communities across the county registered with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) for NNO events.
FCPD said that these events will be taking place across the country between 6 and 9 p.m.
Loudoun County, Virginia
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will have events in the county at several different locations:
- Ashburn Station Area
Ashburn Village, 44078 Cheltenham Cir.
6:30 – 9 p.m.
Broadlands, Southern Walk Pool on Village Drive
6 – 8 p.m.
Landsdowne, 43459 Riverpoint Dr.
4 – 8 p.m.
One Loudoun Pavilion at Russell Branch Parkway
5 – 8 p.m.
- Dulles South Station Area
South Riding, 43055 Center St.
6 – 9 p.m.
- Eastern Loudoun Station Area
Cascades Community Association, 20670 Fernbank Ct.
6 – 8 p.m.
Countryside HOA, 46020 Algonkian Pkwy.
6 – 8 p.m.
Mirror Ridge HOA, Mirror Ridge Place at Silhouette Square
6 – 8 p.m.
Sugarland Run, 200 Greenfield Ct.
6 – 8 p.m.
- Western Loudoun Station Area
Town of Lovettsville Town Green
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Some towns in Loudoun County have their own events as well.
Leesburg Police announced its event, which will be at the Douglass Community Center at 407 East Market St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Police said the department will have police vehicles and equipment on display. The Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company and the Town of Leesburg’s Streets Division will also be at the event with their own equipment. There will be free face painting, fresh vegetables, books, refreshments, activities and more — including two bicycle raffles.
Purcellville will also be hosting its own event. The event kicks off with a free family picnic at the Giant at 1000 E Main St. from 5:30 to 6 p.m. First responders will hold a caravan after this, wrapping up at the Loudoun Valley Community Center at 8:30 p.m. for a free ice cream social.