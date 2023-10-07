WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some Jewish community members in the DMV expressed anger following Saturday’s Hamas militants’ attack against Israel.

“It’s horrifying. It’s absolutely horrifying,” said Alan Ronkin, regional director of the American Jewish Committee.

Following the attacks, President Biden offered his full support to Israel.

“You’ve got to imagine what would happen in this country if thousands of people were killed on a given day by infiltrating terrorists and what any country in the world would do to protect its citizens,” Ronkin said.

Israeli forces retaliated, launching strikes into the Gaza Strip where more than 200 Palestinians also died.

“The recent unprovoked and continuous attacks by Israel on Palestinian towns, cities, and refugee camps have resulted in tragic loss of Palestinian lives,” said the United States Council of Muslim Organizations in an email. The organization expressed its support for the Palestinian people.

Hamas killed dozens of Israelis when militants crossed into Israeli villages.

“I have good friends who were at a music festival last night down in a community called Bnei Re’em,” Ronkin said. “All I can say, it was a massacre. It was a bloody massacre. And the fact that any of them got out alive was miraculous.”

On Saturday evening, security remained tight outside the Israeli Embassy in D.C. as guards banned parking in front of it, while a U.S. Secret Service officer remained parked across the street.