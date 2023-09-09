WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – A year ago, local boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison was set to get back into the ring after years of inactivity to kick off the Beltway Battles boxing series in Washington, DC.

Then, a week before the fight, his father, community figure Buddy Harrison was killed in an act of violence in DC.

Dusty did not end up fighting in the first edition of the Beltway Battles and has been out of the ring since. Dusty has been taking time to focus on himself and his family while dealing with the loss of his father, who trained him.

Now, Dusty is set to make his return to boxing, but not without continuing his father’s legacy of helping out the community. After hosting a media workout, on Saturday ahead of his next fight, Dusty announced that he will be starting a non-profit in his father’s name.

It will be called, the Buddy Harrison Foundation, and Dusty says that the mission will be to continue his father’s legacy, giving back to the DC community.

“My dad was known for his community work and that’s what he did every day. He woke up and he did his best to provide people that they were in need. Since he’s passed away, I got to be honest, a lot of the work has slowed down. It’s so hard to fill the shoes that he had, so today is the first act of the Buddy Harrison Foundation, which is a nonprofit that is in the process of getting started, named after my dad. I just want to carry on the work that he did and the legacy that he put down.”

For their first act of charity, they partnered up with La Tingeria, a restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia to provide 100 meals to the unhoused in DC on Saturday after the boxing media workout.