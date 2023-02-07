(DC News Now) — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with stores in the DMV, announced that they will be closing all of their stores at the end of February.

The chain has over a dozen stores in the DMV, with more stores in Baltimore and New England. They announced their closing on Monday, saying that all stores will be offering discounts throughout the month.

With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we’ve made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. ​ Our stores will be open through the end of February. We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it’s hard to say goodbye, it’s easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank you for supporting your local community. ​ We’ve enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way. ​ Statement from Loyal Companion

Their parent company, Independent Pet Partners, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 5.

The store said that anyone who needs a refund for packages, memberships or anything else can get them from their local stores. Any orders that are not completed by February 28 will be canceled and refunded, they said.

You can find their closest location to you on their website. They provided more information about the closing to customers online as well.