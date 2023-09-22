WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Both Virginia and Maryland are under a State of Emergency as of Friday in preparation for Tropical Storm Ophelia.
The National Weather Service is predicting heavy winds, rain and flooding in parts of Virginia and Maryland starting Friday evening and into the weekend.
Residents are advised to stay indoors and only go out if it is absolutely necessary and stay updated with the weather forecast.
A letter from Virginia Governer Glenn Youngkin posted to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said that the Virginia Emergency Support Team would activate for the storm.
We are asking all Marylanders to remain vigilant, to stay tuned to local news stations for the latest updates, and to follow any instructions local officials may provide during this state of emergency. If you can avoid driving or being out during the storm please do so. We are expecting an extended period of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and elevated tides. Those under a tropical storm warning should be prepared and exercise caution during this multiple-day event. Our administration is committed to doing all that we can to ensure Marylanders remain safe during this incident and will be working closely with local jurisdictions to recover after the storm.Statement from Maryland Governor Wes Moore