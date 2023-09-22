WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Both Virginia and Maryland are under a State of Emergency as of Friday in preparation for Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy winds, rain and flooding in parts of Virginia and Maryland starting Friday evening and into the weekend.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and only go out if it is absolutely necessary and stay updated with the weather forecast.

A letter from Virginia Governer Glenn Youngkin posted to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said that the Virginia Emergency Support Team would activate for the storm.