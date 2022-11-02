BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie.

It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number, and one lucky person bought a $1 million winning ticket at a Giant in Bowie.

“We are very happy for the Giant customer who won $1 million by purchasing a Powerball Lottery ticket at our Giant Food in Bowie, MD. We wish everyone the best of luck in tonight’s Powerball drawing,” said Daniel Wolk, External Communications Manager at Giant Food.

Many people who live in the area were surprised that it happened at a local grocery store.

“Super excited and jealous,” said Shannon Jessup. “I said, really get out it could have been me,” said Vernell Jordan.

With Thursday night’s drawing going for $1.2 billion, we asked several people what they would do if they won.

“I’ll buy me a house, a brand new car then we would see who we would donate to and then do little savings,” said Jordan.

“I’d probably buy like one of those motorized cars but bigger and a nerf gun machine,” said Jonathan Jessup. “I’m buying a few houses,” said his mother.

With this weekend’s million-dollar ticket purchased in Bowie, many lottery skeptics are tempted to test their luck.

“I should have bought the billion-dollar ticket here today but it’s still not too late,” said Jordan. “My granddaughter said we need to get that billion-dollar ticket because we might win and I said grandma doesn’t gamble but I said maybe I should get a ticket.”

For selling the $1 million winning ticket, the Giant in Bowie will earn a $2,500 bonus from the lottery.