DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Early Monday morning, one person died and two others were shot in Prince George’s County.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Forest Park Drive in District Heights, police responded to reports of gunshots. There, they found two men with gunshot wounds; a third victim was found blocks away on Walker Mill Road.

Detectives were on the scene early, trying to establish a possible motive. However, as of Monday evening, authorities had not publicly named any suspect or revealed a motive.

“It’s not safe to be out here late at night,” said one woman near the scene, who did not want to share her name. “I usually try to get in the house before too late, especially at this time of the night when the incident they said had occurred. Because you just never know. People just start shooting and sometimes it’s for no reason at all… And innocent people end up getting hurt as a result of it.”

That shooting comes just days after a shooting at Iverson Mall.

According to data published by the Prince George’s County Police Department, there have been 64 assaults with a weapon, shooting assaults, or homicides in the District Heights zip code (20747) since the start of 2021 — that’s the second-most for any zip code in the county.

One person trying to reverse that trend is District Heights Acting Police Chief Ronald Tarpley, who has been serving in that role for less than a year.

“I want to feel safe out here or if my kids are out here playing,” he said in an interview with WDVM hours after the shooting, which happened just outside the city limits. “It makes me feel a sense of responsibility to make sure we are out here doing our job every day.”

Tarpley says part of curbing that trend is increasing traffic enforcement he believes can lead to arrests of people carrying concealed weapons.

“We have stepped up patrols here in the city, as well as the county has,” he said. “Our officers are working overtime, longer hours, do more visibility.”

For those who feel unsafe, he said: “Hold on, reinforcements are coming.” But he also said help from community members can be an asset.

“Because most people in the community are the ones doing harm to their own community,” he said. “So when a community starts holding their own members accountable, then we can start holding the justice system accountable.”

Tarpley believes community engagement is a prime way to ensure that happens. On Friday, Tarpley, as well as members of the police department and county government, will host a meeting with neighbors who are concerned about violence in their specific residential area.

As for Monday’s shooting, detectives are still looking for answers as to why the shooting may have taken place, and they are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.