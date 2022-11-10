MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person in Maryland died from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeria is a bacteria that can be found in several different types of foods such as sprouts, smoked seafood, and soft cheeses. The symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

Dr. Amesh A. Adalja, an Infectious Disease Physician and Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Hospitals, said he doesn’t think people need to change their dietary habits but should be alert.

“If you’re somebody that’s in a high-risk group, if you’re pregnant, if you’re older, if you have any immuno compromising conditions, you really should be on alert,” said Dr. Amesh.

The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13.

“One person got sick during their pregnancy, resulting in pregnancy loss,” the CDC writes. “Additionally, one death has been reported from Maryland.”