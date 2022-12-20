PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these locations around the listed times:

3300 block of Dodge Park Rd. in Landover, 6:20 p.m.

6500 block of Annapolis Rd. in Landover Hills, 8:30 p.m.

2100 block of Brooks Dr. in District Heights, 10:25 p.m.

Investigators said there was no indication the cases were connected.

The fourth incident that detectives were working to confirm was a carjacking happened in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m. Someone shot and killed Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, of Largo.

The police department said carjackings were a concern for it and departments across the region. It added that its Cacking Interdiction Unit and the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team (WAVE) were “working around the clock to identify those who would commit this violent crime and has made more arrests this year than in 2021.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said that, as of Dec. 14, 2022, there had been 89 adults and 104 minors arrested in connection to carjackings. During the same time period in 2021, police had arrested 69 adults and 79 minors.

Anyone with information relevant to carjacking investigations can contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online. People also can use the P3 Tips mobile app.