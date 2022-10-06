MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Glenmont displaced 10 families.

The fire started late Wednesday night in one of the buildings at Glenmont Forest, located on Glenmont Circle, just off Randolph Road.

When emergency crews arrived, the found smoke and flames coming from all three floors on the backside of the building. At that time, members of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service also had reports of people who were trapped inside. Everyone seemed to get out of the building, with no reports of injuries, however.

The American Red Cross was helping those affected by the fire.