WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are offering $10,000 to anyone who can help in the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Washington County.

The incident happened early Thursday morning on Interstate 70, west of Maryland Route 66. A pedestrian was struck while they were pulling barrels from the roadway in a construction zone.

According to investigators, the driver pulled over for a short time after the victim was struck but then fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a gray or silver Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland state police.