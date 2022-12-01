UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — With just one month left with the youth curfew in Prince George’s County, community advocates are more needs to be done to curb youth crime.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the 30-day curfew enforcement over Labor Day weekend. The curfew requires anyone 17 and under to be indoors after 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

After the first month, leaders reported four youth curfew violations and a 13% dip in crime. It was then extended through the end of the year.

Police said that so far, a total of 11 juveniles have been caught outside their home after curfew hours.

“I think having a curfew is a good thing. I think we just need to focus more on the areas that we’re using for the youth curfew,” said community advocate Jeanette Brandon, founder of Together We Can, a nonprofit focused on uniting the community and tackling gun violence.

Prince George’s County Police said that the 11 violations happened within seven incidents from the start of the curfew. Many of these incidents happened after midnight.

Brandon said that one of many strategies to ensure the curfew is effective is giving young people more options.

“We’re losing focus on the youth and we’re not focusing on what we need to find for them to do and again, I say if we find things for them to do basketball, gym, boxing, if we find something fun to do for them they will curve that instance of what we’re doing with the growth,” she said.

Brandon said there should be accountability on every level — from the home to city leaders — but nothing can be done without unity.

“A lot of times it’s not all the areas but find the area and hold our city council officials accountable for some of the many things that we’re finding,” said Brandon. “Give the parents a little bit more support. You know, sometimes parents are crying out for support that we’re not supporting. We’ll help for a moment and then it will die down, we can’t let it down. We got to stay focused. We got to push and we got to work, together we can,” she said.

The youth curfew will be enforced until the end of the year.