Police said the girl was behind the wheel of the sedan that hit a tree along Broken Land Parkway, A man, who was a passenger in the car, was hurt in the wreck.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that involved a 12-year-old driver.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. Sunday on Broken Land Parkway, south of Cradlerock Way.

The Howard County Police Department said the car went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas, died there. Mario Arturo-Artiga, 36, was a passenger in the car. Medics took him to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Police said they tracked down the registered owner of the car and found out that Molina-Rivas and Arturo-Artiga lived in the same apartment with a number of other people, including family members. Molina-Rivas and Arturo-Artiga were not related. As of Monday, police weren’t sure why they were in the car early Sunday morning or why the 12-year-old girl was driving.

Officers said they believe speed was a factor in the crash. They were investigating whether alcohol or drugs contributed to it in any way.