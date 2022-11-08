PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old boy that took place late Tuesday afternoon in Hillcrest Heights.

It happened in the 2100 block of Jameson St. around 5:20 p.m.

When officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived, they found the boy with gunshot wounds. Medics took him to the hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives still were on the scene hours later trying to get information about the person or people responsible for the shooting, as well as the reason for it. They asked anyone with tips that could help them to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit information using the P3 Tips app.