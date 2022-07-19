CHARLES COUNTY Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said it was trying to find the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy hurt late Monday night.

Officers from the La Plata Police Department and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Caroline Drive and Jennie Run Drive in La Plata after they received the report of a shooting. The time of the call was shortly before 12 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a boy who had been shot in his hand.

Medics took the 13-year-old to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact Det. A. Worley at 301-609-6418. You also can provide tips anonymously by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips online. You also can use the P3Intel mobile app.