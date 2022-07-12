Young boy in blue denim jeans arrested for a misdemeanour standing with his hands shackled behind his back in a close up view of the handcuffs

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Takoma Park Police have charged a 13-year-old girl with threats of violence against a school. According to a report tweeted by Takoma Park Police Tuesday, the girl sent a voicemail to Takoma Park Middle School threatening mass violence. The school was subsequently placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The juvenile who is currently in the custody of her parents was identified when detectives traced the voicemail back to her phone, the state attorney’s office decided to formally charge the minor due to the severity of the threats made.