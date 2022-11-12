HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A 13-year-old passed away this morning after being shot near his home in Prince George’s County on Tuesday.

On Saturday morning a family member confirmed that the teen lost his life after a long hard fight this week.

“My nephew has succumbed to the injuries he suffered from the gunshot wounds. I’ve said this before, our loved ones remain with us forever. They become our memories and we live through them”

According to Prince George’s County Police, they responded to the 2100 block of Jameson Street in Hillcrest Heights. When they arrived they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition until this morning according to the family.

A GoFundMe set up by the family says the teen was in his front yard raking leaves when the shooting happened.

“Our Jayz is a loving gentle child. His only squabbles are with his little sister Aaliyah over video games. Jayz is in the Children’s Hospital fighting for his life right now. We are appealing to you to help us find justice for Jayz. We will not stop until justice is served.”

Saturday Afternoon Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy released a statement:

“The violence must stop. Too many beautiful lives have been taken away from families and our communities. Those who have been senselessly killed are not simply numbers, they are sons and daughters, mother and fathers, friends, mentors, and caretakers all who are valuable to our communities,” she said.

PGPD says this is an ongoing investigation and their working to develop suspects. If you have any information you’re encouraged to call PG Crime Solvers at1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.



