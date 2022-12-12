PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two boys face charges after they carjacked a rideshare driver at gunpoint in Temple Hills on Saturday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the 14-year-old boys got into the car in the 6400 block of Gifford Dr. around 12:20 p.m. The driver told investigators the teenagers both pulled out guns and demanded her car. She gave it to them, and she wasn’t hurt.

While patrol officers were on their way to the scene, they saw the car in the 5300 block of Temple Hills Rd. They turned around to stop it. The teenager who was driving lost control of the car and crashed. He and the other 14-year-old jumped out and ran. Police caught them a short distance away. Officers said they found a replica handgun which turned out to be a BB gun.

Each boy was charged with Carjacking. Police took them to a juvenile detention center.