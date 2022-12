CHEVERLY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management is attempting to aid 15 people displaced by an apartment fire in Cheverly.

At 8:05 a.m., December 28, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to reports of a fire in the 6400 block of Landover Road.

They discovered a fire in a top-floor unit of the apartment complex and put it out.

No injuries have been reported but 15 residents have been displaced.