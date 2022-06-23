HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 9th grader for bringing a ghost gun to Northwestern High School on their last day of classes on Thursday.

Police said that they were called to the high school, located on Adelphi Road, after they heard that a boy in the school may have had a ghost gun. Administrators put the school on lockdown during what they called an “intense police search.”

16-year-old Jonathan Jared Lucero was found with a Polymer80 ghost gun outside of the school. He has been charged as an adult with carrying a handgun on person, carrying a handgun on school property, carrying a loaded handgun on person and being under 21 years of age and possessing a regulated firearm.

Police are still searching for two other individuals who may have been involved. Nobody was injured during this incident.