PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person ore people who killed a teenage boy in one of several shootings to take place in Prince George’s County from Friday to Sunday night.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Antonio Parker Jr., 16, died at the hospital Friday night.

Investigators said someone shot Parker in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Dr. around 8:45 p.m. Officers from Seat Pleasant Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department found Parker unconscious in the parking lot of a convenience store.

As of Monday, detectives did not know of the possible reason for the shooting. They asked anyone with information to call (301) 516-2512.

Anybody who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. You’ll need to refer to Case Number 22-0038697.

Information leading to an arrest and indictment makes a person eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

Parker was one of five people to die in shootings in Prince George’s County from Aug. 12 through Aug. 14